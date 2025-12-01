Drug dealer slain in Surrey as shooting linked to organized crime

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is probing the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Surrey’s Guildford area, in what early indications suggest was a targeted organized crime incident.RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit officers responded shortly before midnight on Friday, to reports of a shooting near 152 St. and 104 Ave. Officers found the man suffering life-threatening injuries. Despite emergency efforts, he died at the scene.IHIT has identified the victim as Jaskaran Birring of Chilliwack. Authorities say Birring had prior police interactions and was believed to be involved in the drug trade..Investigators say roughly 15 minutes after the shooting, a white Dodge Ram pickup was found fully engulfed in flames near 136 St. and 115 Ave. IHIT is asking anyone with information or video footage from the area between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on Friday to come forward.IHIT is working alongside the Surrey Police Service, Integrated Forensic Identification Services, the RCMP SPOSU, and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identify all parties involved.Those with information can contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.