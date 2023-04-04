The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) laid 20 drug-related charges in relation to a five-month investigation in southeast Alberta.
“All three homes were located in residential areas throughout the city and two were in close proximity to elementary schools,” said ALERT Medicine Hat Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn in a Tuesday press release.
“I’m proud of the hard work our teams continue to do to remove these drugs from our communities.”
The release said ALERT Medicine Hat’s organized crime unit identified three properties with ties to drug trafficking.
It said ALERT executed search warrants with assistance from Medicine Hat police on three homes on Wednesday. It seized 411 grams of cocaine, 132 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 140 pills of oxycodone, 411 grams of illicit cannabis products, 75 grams of buffing agent, and $38,400 cash.
The investigation saw police seize two vehicles as proceeds of crime.
Medicine Hat residents Jeremy Siegers, 47, and Sean Baker, 51, are facing various drug-related charges, including trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and having proceeds of crime.
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
ALERT seized more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and about $1 million in cash after homes across Calgary were searched in September.
Project Carlos was a criminal network investigation led by ALERT’s Calgary organized crime team, which received help from Calgary police and the RCMP. Search warrants were executed between August and September at 15 locations across the city.
A number of suspects were identified, but no charges have been laid. Project Carlos remained ongoing as police prepared reports and disclosed evidence to the Crown attorney.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
