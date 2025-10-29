Drumheller businessman faces new sex assault charges after more victims come forward

A Drumheller businessman is facing additional sexual assault-related charges after three more victims came forward to RCMP earlier this month.Drumheller RCMP first arrested 59-year-old Bernard Germain in August, charging him with sexual assault and sexual interference after a victim alleged a series of assaults that occurred over several years while they were a youth employed by Germain.Following the initial release of that information, police say three more individuals have come forward with similar allegations of sexual assault that occurred while they were employed by Germain. After investigating the new complaints, RCMP laid further charges.Germain now faces three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and sexual exploitation..He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Drumheller on Nov. 21.Germain is the owner and chef of Bernie and the Boys Bistro, a popular restaurant located in the town of Drumheller, about 135 kilometres northeast of Calgary. The establishment is known locally for its large-portion burgers and has been a fixture in the community for several years.Police continue to encourage anyone with information about similar incidents to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630, or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.