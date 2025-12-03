DRUNK AS A SKUNK: Raccoon busted after booze‑fuelled break‑in at Virginia liquor store

A state‑run liquor store in Ashland, Virginia got a surprise overnight visitor — a masked raccoon that broke in, helped itself to the spirits, and left behind a scene of chaos before crashing out in the bathroom.The furry burglar apparently squeezed through a ceiling tile after closing time, triggered a motion sensor, then went on a full‑blown rampage. When store staff returned the next morning they found 14 smashed bottles of booze — whiskey, scotch, eggnog, moonshine and more — strewn across the floor with booze‑soaked aisles and shattered glass everywhere, the Washington Post Reported..Security footage captured the raccoon darting down aisles, knocking over shelves and sampling the goods before winding up passed out beside a toilet in the employee bathroom. Animal‑control officers from Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter arrived, scooped up the inebriated intruder — described as “very intoxicated” — and stowed him in the shelter for a safe sobering‑up overnight. After a nap and no signs of injury save perhaps a hangover and some regret, the raccoon was released back into the wild.The liquor chain, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, said it was the first time a raccoon had broken into one of their stores — though officials have dealt with deer, cows and other wildlife in the past.One shelter post, showing dry humour alongside the cleanup photos, wished the raccoon a “sober ride home,” and remarked that hopefully he learned “that breaking and entering is not the answer.”