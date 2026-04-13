DUH!: CRA spends $202k on survey confirming taxpayers dislike filing taxes

The Canada Revenue Agency spent more than $200,000 on a taxpayer survey that concluded what many Canadians already know: filing taxes is frustrating, confusing and often stressful.Blacklock's Reporter says according to a report, the agency paid $202,942 to poll Canadians on their experiences with annual tax filing, with respondents widely describing the process in negative terms.“For many, tax filing was seen as a necessary responsibility rather than an activity they look forward to,” the report stated, noting that comfort levels varied depending on experience, available support and personal circumstances.Participants frequently described the process as “overwhelmed,” “confused” and “frustrated,” often accompanied by anxiety, fear of making mistakes and uncertainty about the rules. The findings were based on responses from 1,509 taxpayers and feedback from ten focus groups conducted by Toronto-based pollster The Strategic Counsel.While seasoned filers tended to view the process as routine — albeit tedious — those with less experience reported greater stress, with feelings of relief or accomplishment only coming after successfully submitting their returns or receiving confirmation from the agency.The report found most Canadians now rely on online tax software, though many still struggle to navigate CRA forms. Students and younger filers often turn to family members for help..Refunds were cited as the primary motivation for filing, followed by avoiding penalties and interest charges. Researchers noted tax filing is widely seen as “an expected part of adult life,” driven by a mix of practical, emotional and social factors.The survey comes as tens of millions of Canadians continue to file annual returns. The CRA estimates 33,839,390 individuals and businesses submitted tax filings last year, with more than 8.4 million receiving refunds totaling $18.8 billion.Data from Statistics Canada shows the typical Canadian tax filer is 49 years old with an annual income of $45,220. Previous analysis by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation found roughly one-third of filers pay no income tax, leaving the bulk of the tax burden to middle- and higher-income earners.