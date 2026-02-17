News

'DUMPSTER FIRE': CTF warns BC budget a 'disaster' for taxpayers

"Time and time again, this NDP government has blown past its debt and deficit projections, and this budget is just the latest example of it."
CTF BC Director Carson Binda
CTF BC Director Carson BindaPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
British Columbia
Budget
Ctf
Carson Binda

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news