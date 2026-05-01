DUN, DUN DUN, DUN DUN DUN: Massive great white ‘Kara’ tracked off Vancouver Island highlights rare Canadian encounter

A massive great white shark tracked from California to Canada briefly surfaced off the coast of Vancouver Island this spring, marking a rare — but not unprecedented — appearance of the apex predator in Canadian waters.The shark, nicknamed “Kara,” is an adult female Great white shark measuring roughly five metres in length and weighing about 1,000 kilograms, according to researchers who tagged her last fall off the California coast.Satellite data showed Kara “pinging” — surfacing long enough for her tracking device to transmit — in waters west of Vancouver Island in March, part of a broader migration pattern that has taken her up and down the Pacific coast.Her journey underscores the vast range of great white sharks, which are known to travel thousands of kilometres between feeding grounds and seasonal habitats, sometimes crossing into colder northern waters rarely associated with the species.Marine researchers say Kara was one of a small group of sharks tagged in 2025 to better understand migration routes, feeding behaviour and breeding patterns. Public tracking tools have allowed both scientists and observers to follow her movements in near real-time, from California to Oregon and eventually into Canadian waters.While the sighting has generated interest, experts caution it should not alarm coastal residents..Great white sharks are extremely uncommon off Vancouver Island, and even rarer near densely populated areas like Vancouver. Most detections occur far offshore on the island’s rugged Pacific side.Scientists note that modern tracking has simply made these encounters more visible, rather than more frequent.Kara’s appearance is also part of a broader effort to better understand a species long shrouded in mystery. Despite their reputation, great whites are considered vulnerable globally, and researchers are still trying to pinpoint key behaviours such as mating locations and migration timing.For now, Kara has moved on — her last known signals placing her south of VancouverIsland after her brief visit — but her journey is offering researchers valuable data about how and why these predators occasionally venture into Canadian waters.