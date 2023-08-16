Theresa Corless

Federal Conservative nomination candidate Theresa Corless (Durham, ON) has shared and liked posts about various left-wing causes on social media. 

“Being conservative means standing for conservative principles and values,” said federal Conservative nomination candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) in a Tuesday statement. 

Theresa Corless liked a tweet of Jully Black singing "Our home on native land." 
Theresa Corless said she wants Oshawa to be inclusive and welcoming for everyone. 
Theresa Corless shared a post from account Sarcasmlol which said the Earth is healing itself. 
Theresa Corless liked a tweet from Jennifer French about meeting Ed Broadbent. 
Theresa Corless liked a tweet from Jennifer French celebrating the Ontario NDP swearing-in ceremony. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Get rid of this woketard grifter

rianc
rianc

She sounds more like someone who would rather run for the NDP or the Lieberals rather than the Conservatives. Far too many candidates who are faux Conservatives, maybe feeling that it would be easier to run for the Conservatives after what Trudumb has done to the Lieberal brand and Singh is doing for the NDP brand. Hopefully party members see her for what she is and sends her packing back to where she belongs.

