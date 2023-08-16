Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
TSN host Kayla Grey said O Canada is “such a big responsibility to take on.”
Corless said on her campaign website when she ran for Oshawa city council in 2022 that she wanted it to be inclusive and welcoming for everyone.
“Diversity, equity, and inclusion should be one of the pillars of which we continue to build our great city,” she said.
“The residents of Ward 1 deserve a strong, effective leader who can work with other elected officials and who is capable of properly representing all of the residents without any conflict of interest or contentions to create a city where everyone has hope for a brighter future.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has spoken out against DEI initiatives.
Corless shared a Facebook post from account Sarcasmlol in 2020 which said lockdowns around the world mean less cars, planes and pollution.
While people are panicking about COVID-19, Sarcasmlol said Earth is healing itself.
Corless liked a tweet from Ontario NDP MPP Jennifer French (Oshawa) in 2018 where she said she had a wonderful day learning from former NDP leader Ed Broadbent.
French said Broadbent covered important ideas about the market driving the economy, but not shaping society.
Corless liked another tweet from French in 2018 which said there was great energy at the Ontario NDP swearing-in ceremony.
“Wonderful to spend time with friends, family, supporters, and Ontario’s official opposition MPPs,” she said.
“It was great to celebrate hope and a progressive vision!”
Jivani said conservatives “cannot use the language of the left to defeat the left.”
He admitted he shared Conservative members’ concerns about Corless. Fortunately, he said they have a chance to have their voices heard at the ballot box on Sunday.
Jivani concluded by saying people should rally together and help him win the nomination.
“We have the chance to make a positive, conservative statement this weekend,” he said.
Jivani confirmed he resigned as the Canada Strong and Free Network president to run for the Conservative candidacy in Durham in April.
