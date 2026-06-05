Durham police announce 46 arrests, 1,400 charges of 'criminal tourists'

TORONTO — Durham Regional Police say a years-long investigation into what they describe as “criminal tourism” has resulted in dozens of arrests, more than 1,400 charges, and the identification of an extensive network of South Asian suspects linked to organized crime activities across the Greater Toronto Area.The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the results of Project Jetsetter on Thursday, describing the initiative as a coordinated enforcement and investigative effort targeting individuals who allegedly travelled to Canada to commit profit-driven crimes connected to organized criminal networks.According to police, Project Jetsetter encompasses more than nine separate investigations dating back to 2019. Investigators in the DRPS Financial Crimes Unit spent more than 5,000 hours examining over 200 incidents believed to be linked to criminal tourism, with confirmed financial losses exceeding $2.61 million in Durham Region alone.Police allege the investigations uncovered a range of organized criminal activities, including large-scale retail thefts, vehicle purchasing scams, vehicle financing fraud, staged collisions for insurance fraud, jewelry distraction thefts, and the theft and export of vehicles and other goods.DRPS said the offences were not isolated incidents but part of coordinated operations designed to generate significant financial gains.One area of particular concern identified by investigators is the rise in jewelry distraction thefts. Police say suspects use coordinated distraction tactics to steal jewelry and valuables from victims in public places or on private property. Seniors have frequently been targeted through schemes involving offers of assistance, gifts, or other deceptive interactions..“These incidents have a significant impact on our communities, businesses, and vulnerable individuals, including seniors, affecting both financial security and personal safety,” police said in a statement.As a result of the investigations, police said 46 individuals have been arrested while 164 additional suspects remain wanted. Investigators have laid more than 1,440 charges and indicated the investigations remain ongoing as additional incidents and suspects are identified.The DRPS is working with multiple policing partners, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, to track suspects across jurisdictions and share intelligence.“Criminal tourism is a recent, borderless form of organized crime that impacts the daily lives of Canadians and underscores the need for strong global partnerships,” said Mario Panizzon, director general of RCMP National Intelligence. “Our intelligence program works closely with our policing partners to connect the dots and enhance public safety.”DRPS Chief Peter Moreira said public awareness remains an important tool in preventing these crimes.“By recognizing the warning signs and reporting suspicious behaviour, residents can help reduce opportunities for offenders and support ongoing investigations,” Moreira said.Police are encouraging residents and business owners to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.DRPS has released a public list of investigations and charges associated with Project Jetsetter and says efforts to identify and apprehend additional suspects will continue.Claims circulating on social media that none of the arrested or wanted individuals are Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or work permit holders have not been independently confirmed by Durham Regional Police in the information released Thursday. Police did not provide a breakdown of the immigration or residency status of the accused in their announcement.Anyone with information related to the investigations is asked to contact the DRPS Financial Crimes Unit or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.