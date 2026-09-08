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Durham police deem Oshawa funeral home fire suspicious after total loss

McIntosh-Anderson-Kellam on King St. E. gutted before dawn; no injuries as crews tore the building down
The property was completely destroyed after an intense blaze early Monday
The property was completely destroyed after an intense blaze early MondayCBC
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