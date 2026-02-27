Durham police deputy chief suspended for alleged inappropriate language

TORONTO — A deputy chief with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has been suspended with pay after allegedly using racially inappropriate language during an internal meeting, prompting an independent investigation ordered by the police service board.In a statement dated Feb. 26, 2026, the Durham Regional Police Service Board said it became aware one day earlier of alleged misconduct involving Deputy Chief Chris Kirkpatrick and convened a special meeting to address the matter..“On February 25, 2026, the Durham Regional Police Service Board became aware of alleged misconduct by a Deputy Chief,” the statement said. “A Special Meeting of the Board took place at the earliest opportunity, in order for the Board to consider the matter as expeditiously as possible and exercise its responsibilities under the Community Safety and Policing Act.”According to the board, the allegation centres on comments made during an internal support network meeting attended by both sworn officers and civilian members of the service.“The Deputy Chief is alleged to have used a racially inappropriate term during an internal support network meeting, attended by sworn and civilian members of the DRPS,” the board said.The board indicated the matter will be reviewed externally.“This alleged misconduct will be investigated by an independent third party with the firm objective of ensuring accountability and demonstrating the Board’s unwavering commitment to the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion,” the statement said.Chief Peter Moreira said separately that the reported language was unacceptable and inconsistent with organizational values.The board emphasized its ongoing commitment to professional standards within the service.“The Board and Chief Moreira are committed to ensuring that the DRPS demonstrates the highest standards of professionalism and conduct that earn the trust and confidence of the community,” the statement said.Officials confirmed the deputy chief has been suspended with pay while the investigation proceeds.“The Deputy Chief has been suspended with pay pursuant to the provisions of the CSPA, while the investigation occurs,” the board said, adding that “no further comments will be made by the Board, pending the outcome of the investigation.”No timeline for the investigation’s completion has been publicly announced.