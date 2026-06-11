Durham police identify child predator Manu Sugunakumar as 'male'and that's it

TORONTO — A Durham Regional Police news release announcing charges in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation has drawn attention for initially referring to the accused only as a "male," despite later identifying him by name, age and place of residence.The June 9 release stated that "a male is facing several charges" following an investigation by the Durham Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit. The release did not initially disclose the individual's age, race or other identifying details while outlining allegations related to online communications with two girls, aged 12 and 13.According to police, the investigation began in late 2025 after allegations that the accused used Reddit and Snapchat to communicate with the youths and allegedly persuaded them to send child sexual abuse and exploitation material.Investigators allege the suspect used the usernames "DeliveryNormal7189" on Reddit and "manu041.01" on Snapchat.Police said a search warrant was executed at a residence in Whitby in 2026. Electronic devices were seized and the suspect was arrested without incident..Further into the release, police identified the accused as 23-year-old Whitby resident Manu Sugunakumar. He faces multiple charges, including child luring, facilitating the creation of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, and publishing an intimate image without consent.Police also stated that the accused is employed by Durham College and that investigators believe there may be additional victims. A photograph of the accused was released by Durham Regional Police.Sugunakumar was held for a bail hearing.The allegations have not been proven in court.Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.