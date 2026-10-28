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Durham police officer charged in child sexual exploitation case

OPP allege Ajax constable possessed and shared child sexual abuse material and lured minors.
Const. Tre-Jamal Hamad, 31, of Ajax was arrested
Const. Tre-Jamal Hamad, 31, of Ajax was arrestedCBC
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