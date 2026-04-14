Durham police probe targeted Ajax killing

TORONTO — Durham Regional Police say a man is dead following an overnight incident at a home in Ajax that investigators are treating as a targeted homicide.Officers were called to a residence on Shorten Place, near Taunton and Westney roads, at approximately 12:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a possible break-in.Police said responding officers located an adult male inside the home suffering from traumatic injuries.“Based on the totality of the injuries, unfortunately we weren’t able to continue those life-saving measures and he succumbed to his injuries,” Const. Nicholas Gluckstein told reporters at the scene.Police have not released details about the weapon used.Investigators said the suspects fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving..While the initial call was reported as a break-in, police said they have not confirmed whether a break-in occurred and are describing the incident as targeted.“We don’t know there was a break-in but it was the type of call that was received by police,” Gluckstein said. “It was targeted specific to the deceased individual.”Police said there is no known threat to public safety.Officers from the Public Order Unit are canvassing the area for information, and investigators are asking anyone who was in the vicinity between midnight and 2 a.m. to come forward with any cellphone, dashcam or surveillance footage.Police have not released a description of the suspects.The victim has not been identified and is described only as an adult male.Investigators said a heavy police presence is expected to remain in the area as officers continue to search for evidence.