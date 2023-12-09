Dutch commentator defies political correctness in Canadian interview

A Dutch commentator on a recent Canadian speaking tour says neo-Marxism and mass immigration are destroying her country.Eva Vlaardingerbroek shared her perspective with Canadian interviewer Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson after a speaking event in Vancouver. Vlaardingerbroek accompanied German Member of the European Parliament Christine Andersen on the 'Make It Your Business Tour.'In a YouTube video entitled, "Eva Vlaardingerbroek and the fight against evil," the 27-year-old said her journey to become a conservative commentator “started off by accident, really” as a law student in 2015.“I felt that I was a feminist because I wanted to fight for the rights of young women and girls all around the world. And I was very upset to see that certain religions were covering up women and basically silencing them. And I thought, okay, I want to do something about that and I want to study law and know how to really put up a fight against the injustice in the world.”Vlaardingerbroek studied in the Utrecht Law College honours program in the Netherlands and later in Munich and Leiden. Her opinions were not always welcome.“I was faced with professors who said, ‘Oh! Well, but you're a white girl, and your criticism of Islam is not warranted, because it's not your culture. You can't say anything about it,'" she recalled."And I was shocked by that. I was like, ‘Hey, this is supposed to be Dutch academia. This is supposed to be a place where we can have debates and think freely.’ And I was disappointed by that.”Vlaardingerbroek had a chance encounter with a journalist who made her opinions public.“I was like, ‘Look, there is a left-wing hegemony within the academic spheres in the Netherlands. And I don't agree with that. And I think that we should have an open debate.’”The student received an immediate backlash from politicians, the media and professors, which left her disillusioned.“I had the entire establishment come after me and say, ‘Oh, she's far right. She's a puppet used by men in the right wing. Clearly, these are not her own opinions,’” she recalled.“It's like, okay, either I continue on this path, and I continue to speak out for what I believe in, or I capitulate. And I didn't do the latter. So I just continued on writing and doing my commentary.”In 2020, she said, “neo-feminists have no reflection on what is retrograde or problematic about multiculturalism, especially on the subject that interests them: sexism. So, this feminism is indeed one of the biggest shams of our time.”Vlaardingerbroek told Thompson it was only one part of a larger problem of our times.“This is a society that doesn't respect or honour women, but it doesn't respect or honour the truth. And I think that's the most important thing,” she said.“We live in an upside down world, right? We live in a world where a man can now be a woman and a woman can now be a man and what is good is now called evil and what is evil is now called good.”The commentator said society had to move past “cultural” and “moral relativism” and return to “objective truth.” Otherwise, “gender nonsense” and the other problems the West faces “are never going to go away.”Vlaardingerbroek said she was the ironic object of discrimination from people who accused her of the same.“I faced a fair bit of sexism from and racism actually from the left…They always point out…that I have blue eyes and blonde hair because for some reason that matters for my political opinions,” she said.“I've had that sort of exclusion… I've been ridiculed by the mainstream media. I've lost friends and family members of mine who definitely do not agree with the things that I say…But, thankfully my parents and my brother are very supportive.”Her vocal stance has also made her friends, including Jordan Peterson, whom she calls “an absolute firebrand.” Their relationship began after she spoke out for Dutch farmers against the net-zero efforts of their own government. Vlaardingerbroek blames a “neo-Marxist” establishment for the influx.“They're the types of people that even deny the existence of females. They deny the existence of womanhood. So in that sense, the attack comes from again, both sides: the left and radical Islam,” she said.The Partij voor de Vrijheid (Party for Freedom) won recent elections in the Netherlands. Vlaardingerbroek believes fallout from the Hamas attack on Israel could have been a factor.“In Amsterdam, people were waving literal Taliban flags, and Al Qaeda flags. That has sort of made a few people go, ‘Okay, well, that whole story that they told us about these groups integrating into society has not exactly worked out,’” she said.