Anita Vandenbeld
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld (Ottawa West-Nepean, ON) said she is safe with voters over a public inquiry into Chinese election interference because “I am of Dutch descent.”

Vandenbeld is the parliamentary secretary for international development.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

Tim
Tim

Just because she is white she thinks she is above being paid, her statement only makes me think she is suspect of being paid by the CCP. Those who scream the loudest about being innocent are usually the most guilty.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

The Liberal abomination government has pushed for control and censorship of media, gun confiscation, persecution of religious people and destruction of Canadian historical figures, fundamental strategies by Mao-ist ideologues. They seriously think that we're supposed to believe there's no direction being taken from communist China?

Report Add Reply
GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

This government always makes it about skin color or gender. That is not the issue. The issue is interference by a foreign communist country into our policies, procedures and laws. That is wrong, wrong wrong. And the PMs attempts to deflect attention away from the very real possibility that he did not get elected in a fair democratic manner. The real truth needs to come out. This MP in this article is just deflecting attention away from the real problem.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

So is she related to the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, is that why we are seeing the Liberals going after farmers? How soon before the Liberals start seizing farms? Besides traitors come in every single colour, race, sex, and from every single country.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup Yes, traitors come in every colour, race et cetera. I'll name PM Turdiot and Environment Minister Guilbeault as traitors and enemies of hard-working freedom-loving Canadians.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Bringing your skin color and your origin as a reason why you cant be bought or used is agin to a sort of racicsm. You are not better than anyone because of your skin color or origin. If she would have said. I am a canadian. Here is my books ill answer yes or no questions with a yes or no. And do a lie dector test if needed. It would have been more believable.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

