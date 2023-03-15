According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld (Ottawa West-Nepean, ON) said she is safe with voters over a public inquiry into Chinese election interference because “I am of Dutch descent.”
Vandenbeld is the parliamentary secretary for international development.
“As soon as you say someone is disloyal to this country, as soon as you say someone is working with foreign agents for a foreign interest, not just that individual, their families, their communities, their lives are ruined,” said Vandenbeld to the House Affairs committee.
“Once you say that about someone, how do you prove a negative? How do you prove that you’re not?”
The House Affairs committee on March 8 tabled a report demanding “a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system including but not limited to allegations of interference in general elections by foreign governments.” Liberal MPs oppose an inquiry.
The patriotism of government caucus members was beyond question, said MP Vandenbeld.
“Put aside this kind of pointing fingers. God, none of us are working with China. I mean, please,” said Vandenbeld.
“I think Canadians should have comfort and faith that all of us as elected members are working very, very hard to make sure our democracy is protected,” said Vandenbeld.
“I can tell you it’s my life’s work. It’s almost my religion. It is what I am here for.”
“We as members of the government side, are fighting every day for Canada,” said Vandenbeld.
“We are putting everything we have, to do what is in the best interest of Canada.”
Cabinet to date has refused to comment on allegations in 2019 it was warned by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that an unnamed Liberal candidate was in contact with Chinese agents.
“What we know for sure is we have foreign countries that succeeded in recruiting elected officials,” Michel Juneau-Katsuya, former chief of the Asia-Pacific desk at CSIS, testified last August 8 at the Commons Ethics committee.
“We had to monitor parliamentarians,” said Juneau-Katsuya.
“There are elected officials at all levels, whether it’s municipal, provincial, or federal, who are being paid by foreign governments and who are not necessarily acting in the interests of Canada.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Just because she is white she thinks she is above being paid, her statement only makes me think she is suspect of being paid by the CCP. Those who scream the loudest about being innocent are usually the most guilty.
The Liberal abomination government has pushed for control and censorship of media, gun confiscation, persecution of religious people and destruction of Canadian historical figures, fundamental strategies by Mao-ist ideologues. They seriously think that we're supposed to believe there's no direction being taken from communist China?
This government always makes it about skin color or gender. That is not the issue. The issue is interference by a foreign communist country into our policies, procedures and laws. That is wrong, wrong wrong. And the PMs attempts to deflect attention away from the very real possibility that he did not get elected in a fair democratic manner. The real truth needs to come out. This MP in this article is just deflecting attention away from the real problem.
[thumbup]
So is she related to the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, is that why we are seeing the Liberals going after farmers? How soon before the Liberals start seizing farms? Besides traitors come in every single colour, race, sex, and from every single country.
[thumbup Yes, traitors come in every colour, race et cetera. I'll name PM Turdiot and Environment Minister Guilbeault as traitors and enemies of hard-working freedom-loving Canadians.
Bringing your skin color and your origin as a reason why you cant be bought or used is agin to a sort of racicsm. You are not better than anyone because of your skin color or origin. If she would have said. I am a canadian. Here is my books ill answer yes or no questions with a yes or no. And do a lie dector test if needed. It would have been more believable.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.