DYE-ING PLANET: Thunberg banned from Venice after dumping green dye into canal

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been issued a temporary ban from the city of Venice after participating in a protest that turned part of the Grand Canal bright green.Authorities confirmed that Thunberg, 22, received a €150 fine and a 48-hour order preventing her from entering the city. More than 30 activists from the Extinction Rebellion group received similar penalties.The demonstration was one of several coordinated protests held across Italy over the weekend. Organizers said the actions were intended to coincide with the conclusion of the COP30 United Nations climate summit in Belém, Brazil, where negotiators failed to agree on a plan to phase out fossil fuels.During the Venice protest, activists poured what they described as environmentally safe dye into the Grand Canal and hung a banner reading “Stop Ecocide” from the Rialto Bridge. Participants also staged a flash-mob procession through tourist areas, with some wearing red cloaks and face veils..Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia condemned the demonstration, calling it “a disrespectful gesture for our city, its history, and its fragility.” Zaia also criticized Thunberg’s presence, accusing the activists of seeking attention rather than raising awareness.Extinction Rebellion held related demonstrations in Bologna, Genoa, Milan, Padua, Palermo, Parma, Trieste, Turin and Taranto. Members said the actions were intended to highlight what the group views as accelerating environmental collapse.The organization accused Italy of attempting to weaken climate commitments during COP30 negotiations. Delegates in Brazil extended talks past their scheduled conclusion amid disagreements over how to reference fossil fuels in the final agreement.The adopted text urges countries to “voluntarily accelerate” emissions reduction efforts but does not call for a formal fossil fuel phase-out roadmap, language supported by the European Union and several island nations.Thunberg’s protest activity comes after a series of high-profile confrontations with authorities in Europe. She was arrested during climate demonstrations in The Hague in 2024 and previously detained in Germany during protests at a coal mine site.More recently, Thunberg alleged mistreatment during a five-day detention in Israel earlier this year after attempting to join a flotilla delivering aid to Gaza. Israeli officials denied the allegations.