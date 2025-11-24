News

DYE-ING PLANET: Thunberg banned from Venice after dumping green dye into canal

Greta Thunberg in a Gondola over the dyed green water
Greta Thunberg in a Gondola over the dyed green waterWS Canva: Jeremy Borg
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
Greta Thunberg
Italy
Venice
Environment activism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news