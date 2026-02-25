Eastern Canada imports LNG from Australia despite record Western gas production

CALGARY — A cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been shipped from Australia to eastern Canada, a voyage of approximately 25,750 kilometres.Bloomberg reports that the Greek vessel, Maran Gas Hector, carrying the LNG is set to arrive in Canada on Thursday, having left Australia more than a month ago and travelled via the southern tip of South America and then along the South and North American Atlantic coasts.According to Kpler data, this is the first LNG shipment from Australia to eastern Canada and comes as the Australians are looking to sell the liquefied gas to buyers outside of their traditional customers in northern Asia, as LNG prices on the Asian market have tumbled since the beginning of 2026..Japan looking to Western Canada LNG to reduce geopolitical energy risks in 2026.Current loadings are for deliveries in April, when winter demand in Asia would have ended, while summer demand has yet to pick up.The Aussie shipment is again raising alarms about pipeline infrastructure within the country, as Western Canada is home to vast natural gas reserves.Earlier this month, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) reported that in November 2025, Canada’s natural gas production surpassed 20 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) for the first time ever.RBN Energy analyst Martin King has also said that annual average natural gas production in Western Canada set a record last year of 19.1 bcf/d, up 0.7 bcf/d from 2024.But again, constant regulatory hurdles, court challenges, environmental scrutiny, and red tape with regard to pipelines at the interprovincial level have caused energy gridlock, squandering potential Albertan and Canadian resource wealth.The energy and infrastructure conundrum was not lost on commentators..W. Brett Wilson, a Calgary-based entrepreneur, took to X, saying, “Eastern Canada needs natural gas? Sure wish they had asked Western Canada. Maybe build a pipeline?”“Instead of building infrastructure domestically to be self-sufficient, the self-described environmentalists prefer imports from a tanker that traveled 25,750 km,” Kirk Lubimov, president of Testbed Lab, said..Political commentator Marc Nixon also said that the Liberal government has said there was a “zero business case for Canadian LNG” for a decade.“Now we are buying LNG from Australia, the furthest place on the planet. Why?” Nixon said.“Because climate change, no pipelines from west to east coast. Instead, let’s burn bunker fuel, 25,750 km worth.“Peak Liberal logic.”.Damien Kurek, the former Conservative MP for Battle River-Crowfoot told users on X to wait until "you hear what our Prime Minister said about the future of oil and gas.""Turns out he and his party were dead wrong, and Canada now buys LNG not from Alberta, but from literally the other side of the planet." Kurek stated."That is the legacy of Mr. Carney, Mr. Trudeau, and the people in the Liberal benches and backrooms that have held Canada back."