Eastern Canada to see eclipse totality, 20% partiality in Alberta

The much anticipated solar eclipse will cross North America Monday, with eastern Canada to see totality and a 20% partial eclipse in Alberta. The path of totality enters North America over Mazatlan, MX at 11:09 MT and will travel on a northeast trajectory across the continent and over the Atlantic ocean. Major US cities that will be under totality from southwest to northeast are Dallas, TX at 12:42 pm MT, Little Rock, AR 12:52 pm MT, Cleveland, OH at 2:15 pm MT, Buffalo, NY, at 2:20 pm MT, Burlington, VT, at 2:27 pm MT, and Caribou, ME, at 2:33 Pm MT. .Canadians in southern Ontario and Quebec and across Atlantic Canada will have a clear view of totality. The eclipse will pass over Hamilton, ON, at 1:18 pm MT, Belleville, ON, at 1:21 pm MT, Montreal, QC, at 1:26 pm MT, Sherbrooke, QC, at 1:27 pm MT, Fredericton, NB at 1:33 pm MT, Miramichi, NB, at 1:34 pm MT, Alberton, PEI, 1:35 pm MT, Summerside, PEI, at 1:37 pm MT, Meat Cove, NS, at 1:39 pm MT, and Gander, NL at 1:42 pm MT. .In Alberta, a partial solar eclipse will be visible, with 20% coverage of the sun, according to Time and Date, with a magnitude of 0.3121 and a duration of one hour, 41 minutes. Albertans will see the beginning of partiality at approximately 11:51 am MT. The maximum point will be at 12:41 pm and partial eclipse visibility is expected to last until 1:32 pm..The path of totality is a narrow corridor approximately 100 to 115 km wide where the moon totally blocks the sun for a few short minutes, according to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Those in the path of totality will see the sun’s corona, the chromosphere, prominences and streamers, the space agency said. .The eclipse has thrown several regions into preparation mode, with Niagara Region, ON, declaring a proactive state of emergency two weeks in advance, as did several cities in Texas, Essex County in New York, and the state of Indiana, among others. At least four states warned residents to stockpile groceries and gasoline and the FAA warned pilots to prepare for disruptions in travel. School boards in Ontario will be keeping students and teachers home or sending them home early Monday, while others have activity days planned. Students in Alberta have been asked to stay at school during lunch hour. Regions have attributed these extreme measures due to expected influx of population as people travel to catch a glimpse of the eclipse and avoid a strain on resources. Some officials have warned of potential disruption to cellular communications, according to Forbes. It is dangerous to look directly at a solar eclipse, whether at full or partial totality. The CSA warns regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes sufficiently during an eclipse and recommends special glasses with filters designed for eclipse watching, such as (ISO 12312-2 international standard) to prevent eye damage. However — CSA says people can still enjoy the eclipse without damaging their eyes if they don’t have the proper eyewear, and recommends “an eclipse projector,” which can be made at home and will show the shadow of the eclipse as it happens. Canadians can find out more about how to build an at-home eclipse projector on the space agency’s website. Officials warn if children don’t have the proper protective eyewear, they should be kept inside during the eclipse, according to Time. Pets should also be kept indoors at the time of the eclipse, to minimize any unnecessary stress.The next solar eclipse over North America will not be until 2044, according to NASA.