As inflationary pressures persist and higher interest rates cast a shadow over the economic landscape, Canadian cities are gearing up for a period of sluggish growth well into 2024.
The latest findings from The Conference Board of Canada, released a report Thursday highlight the sobering reality that consumer activity will bear the brunt of these economic headwinds.
"From the shores of the Pacific to the Atlantic, a common thread of subdued growth is woven into the fabric of our cities' economic narratives," said Jane McIntyre, a Principal Economist at The Conference Board of Canada.
"While some pockets of optimism exist in the form of local construction and strategic travel, the majority of households and businesses will be navigating a complex financial terrain."
In the industrial heartland of Thunder Bay, the construction of a new correctional facility stands as a pillar of economic growth amidst Canada's broader cooling. Thunder Bay's real GDP growth is projected to rise to 2.5% in 2023, followed by 2.7% in 2024.
Windsor, on the other hand, is poised to reap the rewards of ongoing investments in construction and manufacturing. With a new battery plant on the horizon, along with enhancements to Magna's existing facilities and the highly anticipated Gordie Howe International Bridge, Windsor is forecasted to enjoy GDP growth of 2.2% in 2023, followed by 1.8% in 2024.
London finds itself in the spotlight due to the advent of Volkswagen's colossal electric vehicle battery plant. London's GDP is anticipated to register a growth of 2.0% in 2023, followed by a steadier 1.2 per cent in 2024.
In Oshawa, the influx of intercity and international migrants is anticipated to set a positive course for the region. Notably, upgrades at the General Motors assembly plant will lend momentum to the city's economic prospects. Although the unemployment rate may see a slight dip, GDP is projected to go up by 1.8% in 2023 and a further 1.9% in 2024.
Moncton is slated for a year of economic vigor. The surge in construction, manufacturing, public administration, and healthcare activities is expected to bolster the city's GDP by 1.7% in 2023, with a modest yet sustainable growth of 0.7 % predicted for 2024.
Meanwhile, the resilient tourism sector in St. Catharines-Niagara is poised to be the saving grace against the looming specters of inflation and high interest rates. Although consumer spending might experience a drag, the region is expected to sidestep a major recession, with GDP growth projected at 1.3% in 2023 and a marginally improved 1.5% in 2024.
The delay in restoring the Terra Nova oil platform to full production, coupled with scheduled oil production declines due to maintenance, will hinder St. John's economic expansion this year. Forecasts show a restrained GDP growth of 0.8% in 2023, gradually picking up to 1.7% in 2024.
Kingston, after a commendable growth streak, is now contending with the twin challenges of inflation and escalating interest rates. The city's economy is anticipated to muster a modest expansion of 1.3% in both 2023 and 2024.
In the face of robust population growth, Guelph's economy won't emerge unscathed from the ripple effects of inflation and interest rate hikes. A projected GDP increase of 1.0% in 2023 is expected to be followed by a slightly stronger growth of 1.4% in 2024.
The Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo region, known for its steady economic performance, is bracing for the impact of rising interest rates, a cooling housing market, and the looming possibility of a recession. GDP growth, albeit restrained, is forecasted at 0.9% in 2023, with a more resilient expansion of 2.0% anticipated for 2024.
Greater Sudbury, while facing a subdued national outlook, finds solace in the robust demand for nickel used in electric car batteries. Despite these contradictory forces, the city is projected to experience a modest uptick of 0.3% in GDP growth for 2023, followed by a more substantial 0.9% in 2024.
