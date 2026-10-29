EASY TO SPOT: Calgary police charge two in kidnapping, seize drugs and firearm as third suspect sought

Calgary police have charged two men and are searching for a third suspect after a woman was kidnapped and held against her will at a southeast Calgary residence earlier this month.The investigation also led to the seizure of more than $72,000 worth of illegal drugs, a sawed-off rifle and a stolen motorcycle.Police were alerted on October 12, to reports that a woman was being held against her will at a residence in southeast Calgary.In the early morning hours of October 13, members of the Calgary Police Service Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of 37 St. S.E.Officers located the woman inside the residence along with two men suspected of holding her captive.A search of the property uncovered approximately 607 grams of fentanyl valued at $60,700, 360 grams of methamphetamine worth $7,200 and 850 millilitres of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) valued at $4,250.Police also seized a sawed-off rifle, numerous cellphones and a stolen motorcycle parked in the driveway.Investigators believe the kidnapping was targeted and connected to drug activity.Joseph Richard Frederick Sarazen, 45, of Calgary, has been charged with overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence, forcible confinement, assault, theft under $5,000 and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.Sarazen is scheduled to appear in court on November 2.Jordan Barry Taylor, 36, also of Calgary, faces the same charges, along with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm in breach of a court order and unsafe storage of a firearm.Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on November 5.Police are now asking for the public's assistance in locating a third man believed to have been involved in the incident.Dmetri Tyrone Cappo, 33, of Calgary, is wanted on outstanding warrants for forcible confinement, theft under $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a court order..Cappo is described as approximately 6 ft., 280 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.Investigators have not released details about how long the woman was held captive or whether she suffered any injuries.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information about the kidnapping or Cappo's whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.