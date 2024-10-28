Eby advisor Ding Guo named by journalist during presser on foreign interference in Canada

One of the names dropped at a press conference on foreign interference in Canada was Ding Guo, an advisor to British Columbia premier David Eby.He was mentioned by investigative journalist Sam Cooper, whose new book, Willful Blindness, dives into allegations of Chinese Communist Party involvement in Canadian politics.."My book recounts reporting on a 2020 tape recording provided to me where Sen. Yuen Pau Woo is heard in a 47-minute private briefing with the Canada Committee 100 Society," Cooper began, noting that Woo was accompanied by then-Conservative Sen. Victor Oh and "an individual officially listed in a Chinese United Front overseas leaders group."Cooper explained that the Canada Committee 100 Society is led in Vancouver by Guo, who he described as a "journalist who is also an advisor to BC Premier David Eby." Other journalists who participated in the meeting, he added, went on to support Steveston-Richmond East Liberal MP Parm Bains, who called a proposed foreign agency registry bill as "an exclusionary policy.""Guo was also reportedly involved in the 2022 Conservative Party leadership race," Cooper continued, "alongside community leaders officially connected to Beijing's overseas influence arm, the United Front."He noted that at the aforementioned meeting, attendees asked Woo what he thought about the Canadian activity of United Front work department community groups, which according to CSIS, "are central to targeting Canadian politicians for influence and election interference."Woo replied by suggesting that one's belonging in such an organization "should not be a litmus test," adding, "I am fighting very hard against that type of litmus test." Cooper noted that Guo "has said there is nothing inappropriate with Canada Committee 100 Society activities," but that in the process of writing his book, a source told him that Oh, who was an advisor to the society, "was a significant target in CSIS' investigation into federal election interference.".Some Parliament Hill suspects in foreign interference named