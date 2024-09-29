Eby announces middle-class tax cut at Surrey rally

SURREY: On the heels of the BC Conservatives' "Rustad Rebate," David Eby unveiled the BC NDP's plan to put more money back in the pockets of British Columbians.During a campaign rally at the Aria Banquet and Convention Centre, the premier promised that, if elected, his government would "immediately" introduce a middle-class tax cut.."If we earn the trust of British Columbians in this election to form the next government," Eby told the crowd, "one of the first things we're gonna do is make sure that families in British Columbia see $1,000 in relief immediately."He explained that while people in BC "need support right now," the tax cut would not be a one-time thing, rather it would carry on through the years.To achieve its goal, the NDP would exempt $10,000 of individual income from the provincial income tax. The party estimated the cuts would result in around $500 in savings for individuals and $1,000 for families..UPDATED: BC Conservatives announce 'Rustad Rebate' to provide relief for homeowners, renters.Following his announcement, Eby drew attention to the aforementioned "Rustad Rebate" proposed by his Conservative rival, which would eventually exempt $3,000 per month in housing costs from the provincial income tax.The premier pointed out that the full benefit of the policy wouldn't be felt until 2029, adding, "Rustad Rebate? More like Rustad long wait." He did not mention that the plan would kick off in 2026 with a $1,500 per month exemption and increase by $500 over the following three years..The Conservatives were quick to respond to Eby's proposal, retweeting a post on X by Anthony Koch in which he pointed out that Eby "has been in government for 7 years" and has "had plenty of time to cut taxes for British Columbians.""Instead," Koch added, "he chose to raise them, every, single, time."."How convenient of the BC NDP to wait until 20 days before an election to do anything about affordability," party director Angelo Isidorou wrote. "To quote the mother who's son died as a result of being denied involuntary treatment: 'You're too late, Mr. Eby'."While affordability and healthcare were discussed not only by Eby but the myriad other NDP candidates in attendance, none mentioned the drug crisis or crime. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.