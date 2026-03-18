Eby approval rating plunges in B.C. as Kinew tops premiers list in new Angus Reid poll

A new national survey suggests growing dissatisfaction with several provincial leaders, with David Eby posting one of the sharpest declines while Wab Kinew continues to lead the pack.According to fresh data from the Angus Reid Institute, Eby’s approval rating has dropped 16 points year-over-year, falling from a high of 53% in March 2025 to just 37% today.The decline comes amid mounting challenges in British Columbia, including budget pressures, ongoing health care concerns and controversy surrounding aboriginal title issues. The numbers mark a significant reversal for Eby, who previously benefited from a surge in public support during a period of heightened nationalism tied to tariff threats from Donald Trump.While Eby’s drop is notable, the steepest quarterly decline belongs to Tim Houston in Nova Scotia. Houston’s approval fell into the high 30s, landing at 39% after his government reversed course on proposed spending cuts affecting services for people with disabilities, seniors and visible minorities. The province is also facing a growing deficit, adding to voter frustration.In Ontario, Doug Ford remains near historic lows, with just 31% of respondents expressing approval of his performance.By contrast, Kinew continues to enjoy strong support in Manitoba, with 61% approval, placing him firmly at the top among Canada’s premiers. He is joined by Susan Holt in New Brunswick and Scott Moe in Saskatchewan as the only leaders currently receiving majority support from their constituents.Alberta's Danielle Smith is up two points to 46% support.The latest numbers highlight a widening divide in public opinion across the country, with some premiers maintaining strong backing while others face increasing scrutiny as economic and policy pressures mount.