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Eby approval rating plunges in B.C. as Kinew tops premiers list in new Angus Reid poll

Eby approval rating plunges in B.C. as Kinew tops premiers list in new Angus Reid poll
Eby approval rating plunges in B.C. as Kinew tops premiers list in new Angus Reid pollCourtesy Angus Reid
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Cdnpoli
Angus Reid
BC NDP Premier David Eby

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