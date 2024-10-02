Eby attacks while Rustad, Furstenau talk policy in spirited leaders debate

During the first British Columbia leaders debate, Premier David Eby launched attacks against John Rustad on numerous fronts, however his Conservative rival refused to take the bait.He and BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, on the other hand, discussed policy, and laid out in detail their vision for the future of the province..Eby first went after Rustad on climate change, repeating his claim that the Conservative leader thinks the science is "a hoax."Rustad quickly acknowledged that climate change "is real," and that "man is having an impact on our climate," then launched into a policy-centred defensive. "The NDP have failed entirely in terms of meeting our energy needs, which is why we're gonna do that," he said. "We need to make sure that we're looking after the real crisis in this province which is people and affordability.".While discussing healthcare, Eby brought up statements made by Conservative candidate Chris Sankey, who he said claimed COVID-19 vaccines cause AIDS. In the tweet in question, Sankey actually referred to Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, VAIDS.Rustad ignored him entirely, jumping into a list of policies he'd put in place if elected. After Furstenau offered her healthcare plan, Eby once again tried to get Rustad to address his original question."David Eby does not want to talk about the disastrous effects in British Columbia of his policies, the ER closures and the fact our healthcare system is gonna collapse," Rustad added. "He's trying to divert from that, and I get that, because he can't defend it, and that's what weak leadership does.".Moderator Mike Smyth later asked Eby why he's used so much oxygen throughout the campaign attacking Rustad and the Conservatives over things that he and candidates have said rather than focusing on policy, and why voters should care.The premier doubled down on his insinuation that candidates' personal beliefs would influence their policy decisions. "I wouldn't trust John Rustad to run my Thanksgiving dinner conversation with the family, let alone a hospital where my kids have to be safe," he quipped.