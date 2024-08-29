Eby reacts to BC United-Liberals suspending campaign, joining forces with Conservatives

Despite indications that it could spell the end of his time in power, David Eby appeared unfazed by Kevin Falcon's decision to suspend BC United-Liberals' campaign to join forces with John Rustad.The premier suggested that the now-former party leader and his Conservative counterpart were "still the same guys" from their BC Liberals days, and urged people to look at what they did while in government."Look at John Rustad and Kevin Falcon, who worked as colleagues and partners in the BC Liberal Party for a generation,” he said during an event on Wednesday August 28, per Global News. "John Rustad was a BC Liberal MLA for even longer than Kevin Falcon was. I really don't see a huge distinction between them except neither of them are running as BC Liberals this time because of their record."Eby argued the pair were "so embarrassed with how they ran the province that they both have changed their party names and want to avoid any association with the 16 years that they were in government," adding, "Whatever they change their name to before the election, they’re still the same guys, that did the same things, as BC Liberals that they want to do again.""They want to cut health care again, they're really clear about that," he claimed. "They want to cut, cut, cut, when we need to build, build, build, because this province is growing at a record rate, and the choice will be quite stark whoever it is who finally shows up on the ballot come October.".He echoed those sentiments in a post on X, accusing Rustad of wanting to implement "deep cuts" on the health care system.The Conservative leader responded, making it clear that, "the only 'deep cuts' I'm planning are on taxes for hardworking, everyday British Columbians who are struggling to make ends meet."A Research Co. poll conducted in July 2024 found that a full 50% of those who voted for the BC Liberals in 2020 said they'd support the Conservatives this time around. With Falcon and BC United-Liberals now out of the race, it remains to be seen how many more of their voters side with Rustad's party come October. According to recent polling, 36% of British Columbians support John Rustad and his crew of newcomers compared to 33% for the Eby and the incumbents. BC United-Liberals sat at 10%..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.