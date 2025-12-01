Eby says he's open to new pipeline — so long as it doesn't go anywhere

For months, BC Premier David Eby reacted to the mere mention of a pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia's coast with a passionate tirade that inevitably ended with a declaration that such a project would never happen. Those words fell on many a deaf ear in Alberta and Ottawa, where Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney were busy working out an agreement sans Eby. On Friday, their efforts culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding that outlined the conditions for a new pipeline.During a press conference following the announcement, Eby's response was uncharacteristically muted. No ultimatums, no jabs, no jokes, just a solemn acknowledgement that in the end, Alberta and Ottawa had simply gone on without him.."I'm not angry today," Eby said. "Am I gonna be upset with Danielle Smith for advancing what the United Conservative Party wants her to do? I understand that. The prime minister needs to deescalate with Alberta and find a path forward. I understand that."He went on to note that "the part where I'm gonna get my elbows up is when this conversation about this non-existent project begins to actively compromise projects in BC that are real."Earlier in the press conference, Eby said it "would have been good for BC to be at the table" during the negotiations between Smith and Carney..Eby did not, however, appear to take any responsibility himself for the outcome. Instead, he shifted the blame to everyone else..At the heart of the premier's opposition has always been the North Coast tanker ban, which has prevented large vessels carrying oil from sailing through a large swath of BC waters for five decades. He has repeatedly used the upholding of the ban as leverage with First Nations in the area to secure approval for other major projects..In addition to prohibiting oil tankers from travelling up and down the coast, the ban blocks such ships from stopping or loading/unloading anywhere north of Port Hardy. Simply put, so long as the tanker ban is in place, a pipeline to the North Coast would effectively be a pipeline to nowhere.With that in mind, the position Eby took in an interview on CTV's Question Period over the weekend confused many."If we can agree that the oil tanker ban is going to stay in place, then let's have those conversations," he said when asked whether he was opening up to the idea of a new pipeline. "I think that would make life a lot better and easier for British Columbia in terms of our relationship with Coastal First Nations and would definitely take down the temperature and maybe enable some creative solutions."Eby went on to note, however, that, "if the federal government is going to impose this on British Columbia, they're going to impose it on British Columbia," adding, "we've been down that road and I don't think it's beneficial to be fighting.".It's worth noting that while there is nothing in the MOU that requires the pipeline to end up on the North Coast, it is the only region of the province with proper deepwater ports.The only existing pipeline travelling from Alberta to BC, the Trans Mountain, terminates in Burnaby along Burrard Inlet. Due to shallow waters, which prevent larger ships from coming in and out, the project has not yet been able to operate at full capacity.It's unlikely a private proponent would be willing to build a third pipeline to Burrard Inlet, thus the only viable option remains the North Coast.Among those who called Eby out over his stance was former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.In a post on X, Weaver argued Eby held "the most ridiculous position ever," pointing out that "the only location left is Vancouver. But we just built a pipeline.""Are there no [BC NDP] MLAs left willing to call this nonsense out?" he added.Weaver's sentiments were shared by BC Conservative leader John Rustad."He's 'open' to a new pipeline in BC as long as it can’t actually move Canadian oil to the very coast he's talking about," Rustad wrote in a post on X. "You can't be 'open' to pipelines while clinging to a tanker ban that kills the very projects you claim to welcome. You can't call Alberta's pipeline deal 'unacceptable' one week and then pretend you're ready for 'creative solutions' the next.".Eby has put himself in a rather precarious position. By hinging his province's support for a new pipeline on the demands of Coastal First Nations — who have made it clear they will not budge — he has effectively handed veto power to a small number of people, and locked himself out of discussions with Alberta and Ottawa, whose MOU notably did not include acceptance of a veto from any party.While Smith and Carney appear motivated to get things moving, Eby has resorted to putting forth solutions that even his allies have called out as nonsensical.BC is once again two steps behind. Eby must dismount his high horse and meet Alberta and Ottawa where they're at, lest they continue to ride on without him.