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Eby set to shuffle cabinet after finance minister’s cancer diagnosis

Premier David Eby is expected to announce a cabinet shuffle Friday after Finance Minister Brenda Bailey revealed an early-stage, treatable cancer diagnosis and plans to step back for treatment this summer. Speculation is already circulating about possible moves involving Health Minister Josie Osborne and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon.
Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey
Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda BaileyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
Ravi Kahlon
Cabinet Shuffle
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Josie Osborne
Brenda Bailey
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