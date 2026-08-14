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Eby shuffles BC NDP cabinet after Bailey cancer diagnosis

The moves leave Osborne responsible for the next provincial budget while Kahlon takes charge of the province’s struggling health system.
Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey
Premier David Eby and Finance Minister Brenda BaileyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Ravi Kahlon
Cabinet Shuffle
Josie Osborne
Brenda Bailey
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Western Standard
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