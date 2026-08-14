Eby shuffles BC NDP cabinet after Bailey cancer diagnosis

PENTICTON — Premier David Eby has rearranged key cabinet portfolios Friday following Finance Minister Brenda Bailey’s announcement that she has been diagnosed with early-stage, treatable cancer..Health Minister Josie Osborne will take over the finance portfolio. Jobs and Economic Growth Minister Ravi Kahlon will move to health. Bailey will assume the jobs and economic growth file.Bailey, who disclosed her diagnosis Thursday, said she has a good prognosis for full recovery. She will receive treatment this summer and expects to return to work in time for the fall legislative session. While she is on medical leave, Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix will cover the jobs portfolio.Eby said Osborne previously led a health administrative spending review that reduced administrative waste and will bring that experience to the finance ministry. The province is facing a significant deficit and will need to make difficult decisions in the next budget..Bailey had served as finance minister since the November 2024 cabinet was sworn in after the provincial election. She previously held the jobs portfolio. Kahlon had been jobs minister since a July 2025 shuffle, after earlier serving as housing minister. Osborne had been health minister since November 2024.Bailey said she worked with the premier to arrange a path that allows her to focus on treatment while ensuring government work continues. Eby has described her as a valued colleague and exceptional minister.In related BC political news, rumours emerged on social media Friday that BC Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar may be leaving the Conservative Party of BC caucus..The moves leave Osborne responsible for the next provincial budget while Kahlon takes charge of one of the government’s most difficult files.