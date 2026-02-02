Eddie Bauer bankruptcy to close North American stores

Eddie Bauer is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that would result in the closure of all of its North American brick-and-mortar stores.Citing unnamed sources, fashion industry publication Women's Wear Daily reported that the retailer plans to shutter approximately 200 locations across the United States and Canada.Founded in Seattle in 1920 by outdoorsman Eddie Bauer, the 106-year-old brand is currently operated by Catalyst Brands under licence from brand owner Authentic Brands Group..According to the report, the anticipated bankruptcy filing would not affect Eddie Bauer’s manufacturing, e-commerce, or wholesale operations in North America. Those parts of the business are reportedly in the process of transitioning from Catalyst Brands to a new licensee. Eddie Bauer’s retail operations in Japan would also remain unaffected.The company has previously filed for bankruptcy twice. In 2003, Eddie Bauer sought protection after its then-parent company, Spiegel Inc., faced financial difficulties, leading to widespread store closures. The brand later re-emerged as Eddie Bauer Holdings Inc. in 2005.Eddie Bauer filed for bankruptcy again in 2009 following its acquisition by Golden Gate Capital. In 2021, the brand was acquired by Authentic Brands Group in partnership with SPARC Group LLC.The reported filing follows recent financial turmoil in the retail sector, including the bankruptcy of Saks Global, owner of Saks Fifth Avenue. While Saks has said its 60 stores will remain open during its restructuring, analysts have suggested store closures remain possible.