Edmonton addiction detox capacity expands with new George Spady facility

Albertans struggling with addiction will have greater access to medical detox and pre-treatment services with the opening of the George Spady Society’s new Aurora Centre in northwest Edmonton.The province has provided more than $13 million to expand capacity through the Alberta Recovery Model, including $8 million in 2023 to relocate the society’s medical detox unit. The move boosted detox capacity by 46% compared to its previous facility. The new location features 41 withdrawal management beds and 19 pre-treatment beds, up from 31 and 10.“Albertans deserve the opportunity to live a full life, free from addiction,” said Mental Health and Addiction Minister Rick Wilson. “By supporting the George Spady Society open more medical detox spaces and pre-treatment beds, we are increasing access to care in Edmonton and Alberta.”.The Aurora Centre began admitting clients on August 28 and is expected to serve up to 2,300 people each year. Withdrawal management allows individuals to stop using substances under medical supervision, while pre-treatment beds provide a bridge to long-term recovery programs.George Spady board chair Devon Jones said the new facility reflects “dignity, safety and the belief that recovery is possible.” CEO Dawn-Marie Diab called the opening a milestone, adding: “Ongoing policy leadership and financial support from government is essential for expanding access to life-saving care.”The UCP government says its Alberta Recovery Model has created more than 10,000 publicly funded treatment spaces, expanded virtual addiction medicine programs, and launched 11 new recovery communities across the province.