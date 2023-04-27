An Edmonton-area lawyer told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) she believes armed forces vaccine mandates came straight from the Prime Minister’s Office and demotions and promotions came as a result.
At testimony in Red Deer, Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre in St. Albert, told the NCI she was a registered nurse before studying law at the University of Alberta. She said two jag officers taught her military law there, and she eventually chose to specialize in defending military members.
She said she knew fighting armed forces vaccine mandates would be an “Afghanistan of fights,” but was finally compelled to join it. She said she represents nearly 360 military veterans, but she and her team have talked to thousands more in the past two years.
“These members asked me to bring my skill set and knowledge to their fight, and I couldn't let them stand alone. If there's one thing the best of the Canadian military is known for, it’s taking on a tough fight, while undermanned, under-gunned and under-equipped. Telling this dedicated group what needed to be done in the face of adversity was all they needed,” Christensen said.
“The members and veterans who voiced concerns about a mandated COVID-19 vaccination program are an outstanding group of people… They have a moral code that has withstood the ultimate test of just following orders mentality that was supposed to die after World War II. I would put my life into the hands of any one of them. They are the finest Canada has to offer, and they've been sacrificed on a political altar.”
Christensen said the military wanted its members to be vaccinated, not for the needs of operational effectiveness, but to set an example.
“The two chiefs of defence staff ahead of this current serving chief of defence staff did not bring in a mandate. The documentation shows they were very aware it could not be done, and no doubt understood the risks of a medical treatment, decimating the entire Canadian military, if something went wrong. Setting up these men and women to be guinea pigs for an experimental medical treatment, and then hiding the damage from it would be a war crime if it was done to prisoners of war. It certainly was a war crime in World War II,” Christensen explained.
“General Eyre did it to his own people. And he thinks he's untouchable to answer for it. A military with leaders who see themselves above the law is a dangerous thing. History teaches us that, and it's a lesson not to be forgotten.”
The lawyer said the Chief of Defence Staff can order vaccinations as per Sec. 126 of the National Defence Act. She said a proper, legally-binding mandate was never given; in its place was a series of poorly-worded directives that gave orders on how a mandate would be carried out.
“The chaplain general's direction on religious accommodations [was] trying to justify why nobody was going to get a religious accommodation, no matter how sincere their belief. Remedial measures or punishments were being handed out before accommodation requests could be applied for or granted. There was no intention to allow for religious or medical reasons to not take the injections… The mandate still exists even as the rest of the world's militaries have been removing their mandates.”
Christensen said there's not a single record of a COVID-19 death in the military, even though some helped in care homes during the pandemic. She called COVID-19 vaccination an “experiment … gone wrong.” She said thousands left the military due to the mandate and vaccine injuries already number in the hundreds and will likely reach the thousands.
“Those who followed the orders and took the injections are now permanently disabled. Veterans Affairs Canada is telling them no, it’s not service related. Once again, veterans will face a procedural system that fails them or forces to go to the court for deserved compensation. Is it any wonder the Canadian Armed Forces is has a significantly accelerated recruitment problem under the current leadership?” asked Christensen.
“They can't speak out, which made them the perfect population to control. The chief of Defence Staff has shown he's willing to sacrifice the entire military and their families under his command for political gain. Indeed, he received a promotion immediately after the mandate was brought in. Vice Admiral Toppshee was promoted to commander of the navy after he forced a third booster mandate on the Royal Canadian Navy.”
Under questioning, the lawyer was asked if the order to vaccinate originated with the federal government. Christensen agreed and postulated a series of military leaders were removed under sexual misconduct allegations until Ottawa got the military leadership that would back its orders.
“Yes, I do. I have no doubt in my mind this came from the Prime Minister's Office. Part of the evidence or the support to that belief is that we seem to have a real trend where General Vance was chief of defence staff when vaccines first emerged, he didn't bring in a mandate. And as you recall, he was removed under the cloud of a sexual misconduct allegation. Admiral McDonald then took his place. Within a few weeks, he was under a cloud of suspicion for sexual misconduct, because I've seen his briefing note, and it clearly states that he could not bring in a mandate.
“General Fortin was in charge of vaccine rollout in Canada. I suspect he also said you couldn't bring out a mandate, which, through the sworn testimony from the Peckford hearings, the Prime Minister's Office was clear this was coming from the prime minister, who was angry at being heckled and demanded that a mandate be brought in. That's sworn testimony from his office. So then we get General Fortin accused of sexual misconduct.
“We then have General Eyre come in as acting CDS at the time. He's given a briefing note from General Cadieux that you can't do this basically. And General Cadieux is then accused of sexual misconduct. There's a real pattern there. And then he brings in the vaccine mandate, he goes from being acting chief of defense staff to full chief of Defense Staff, and gets a promotion that I see as a reward for being obedient to higher powers.”
Christensen said between the vaccine injured and those who left due to mandates, Canada's 40,000-member military lost between 3,000 to 4,000 members. She estimated the cost in lost training, experience, and expertise at $3 billion. Many were denied EI and some forms of employment due to directives. She said the ranks of non-commissioned officers who do training has been decimated and Canada is vulnerable.
In a monologue, Christensen summarized a wide variety of mistreatments her clients received.
“How do I even begin to explain the human cost of COVID-19 mandates on people and families of Canadian Armed Forces? Do I talk about the young soldier made to stand in the bitter cold of a Canadian winter for three months while his fellow troops taunted him? Do I talk about pregnant women in uniform hounded in their homes and charged after being hospitalized — even while the leadership had a policy to not vaccinate a pregnant member with any vaccine? Do I talk about young healthy people wanting nothing more than to serve their country being driven out and told they were morally weak and no better than alcoholics drug addicts, rapists, and domestic violence abusers?
“Do I talk about previously healthy men and women now facing medical emergencies and injuries that has left them disabled for life? Do I talk about the member who was only weeks from a full pension after 35 years of service, including multiple deployments without a single blemish on her record, who lost it all while her husband was dying of cancer?
The lawyer said the loss of members and of respect for military leadership has been so devastating that, from a standpoint of national defence, Canada is vulnerable. She even appealed to King Charles to intervene for the sake of the military and the country.
“Soldiers, sailors and air crew do not serve at the pleasure of the prime minister, in this case, Justin Trudeau. He has no power over our military. They serve at the pleasure of the king of Canada. Technically, the king can turn the military on the government or the police. Keep in mind, the king has the power to dismiss the prime minister or dissolve parliament through the governor-general. His Majesty is the last line of defense,” she said.
“To King Charles, I would say your Canadian military is in deep distress, and your troops need you to intervene before it is too late for Canada.”
Christensen’s testimony begins at the 2 hour, 4 minute mark at https://rumble.com/v2kjwek-national-citizens-inquiry-red-deer-day-1.html.
