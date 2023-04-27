Catherine Christensen

An Edmonton-area lawyer told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) she believes armed forces vaccine mandates came straight from the Prime Minister’s Office and  demotions and promotions came as a result. 

At testimony in Red Deer, Catherine Christensen of the Valour Legal Action Centre in St. Albert, told the NCI she was a registered nurse before studying law at the University of Alberta. She said two jag officers taught her military law there, and she eventually chose to specialize in defending military members. 

