Edmonton arrest leads to Ontario extortion and murder conspiracy charges tied to 'For Brothers' gang

CALGARY — A routine traffic stop in Edmonton has led to the arrest of a man police allege is connected to a violent organized crime network linked to extortion, shootings and an alleged murder conspiracy targeting South Asian business owners across Canada.The Edmonton Police Service announced that Safaldeep Singh, 22, was arrested following an investigation that uncovered alleged ties to the “For Brothers” gang, an organized criminal network connected to extortion-related violence in the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere in Canada and the United States.The investigation began on May 4, 2026, when Edmonton police officers stopped a Dodge Charger following reports of dangerous driving. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly seized controlled substances and a loaded firearm.Three men — Safaldeep Singh, 22, Sandeep Singh, 28, and Divianshu Divianshu, 22 — were arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking and firearms offences.Police said search warrants executed at Singh’s Edmonton residence on May 28 and June 23 uncovered evidence consistent with vehicle re-vinning operations, in which stolen vehicles are allegedly assigned fraudulent identification numbers. Investigators believe the operation was connected to extortion-related criminal activity.On June 23, Singh was arrested and charged in Edmonton with trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of a firearm.Investigators also discovered Singh was wanted on Canada-wide warrants issued in Ontario for extortion and conspiracy to commit murder.According to Peel Regional Police, the Ontario charges stem from an ongoing investigation by its Extortion Task Force into the For Brothers criminal organization.Police allege the group was involved in a shooting at a Brampton business on April 21. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 2:50 a.m. and recovered 14 shell casings from the scene. Investigators said the suspect fled in a silver Honda Civic..Peel police seize nearly $50m in cocaine, dismantling international drug network\n\n.A second incident occurred on May 6 at approximately 8 p.m. when a man was approached outside his residence by an unknown suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at him. Police said the weapon malfunctioned, allowing the victim to escape unharmed. The suspect was last seen fleeing in a grey Acura Integra.Following Singh’s arrest in Edmonton, Peel police coordinated with EPS to have him returned to Ontario on June 26. He was subsequently charged with extortion and conspiracy to commit murder, denied bail and remanded into custody.“We’ve been investigating extortion networks and their multi-jurisdictional linkages in Canada for some time now, and we have established a coordinated approach with a focus on effective intelligence collection, sharing, and enforcement action across provinces,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS Investigations Branch.“In this investigation, we’re especially grateful to Canada Border Services Agency and the Peel Regional Police for their close collaboration, which led to Singh’s arrest and the connection to violent occurrences on the other side of the country.”Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police said organized crime investigations require cooperation across provincial boundaries.“Organized crime operates without regard for jurisdictional boundaries, and our response must be the same,” said Milinovich. “Extortion has a serious impact on victims and communities, and we are committed to addressing this harm through targeted enforcement and strong partnerships across the country.”.Edmonton police seek additional potential victims after volleyball coach pleads guilty to child exploitation material charge.The Canada Border Services Agency also assisted in the investigation.“The CBSA collaborates closely with law enforcement partners to combat extortion-related crimes,” said Janalee Bell-Boychuk, regional director general for the CBSA Prairie Region. “Individuals who harm our communities and exploit our immigration laws are being held accountable for their actions.”Police said the case forms part of Project Insight, an Edmonton Police Service initiative focused on investigating extortion schemes targeting the South Asian community. The program emphasizes intelligence gathering and real-time information sharing among police agencies across multiple jurisdictions.Peel Regional Police noted that since 2023 its Extortion Task Force has been investigating violent extortion incidents involving threats, financial demands, shootings and arsons linked to organized crime groups operating within South Asian communities.Anyone with information about the Brampton incidents is asked to contact Peel Regional Police investigators.Edmonton police are also seeking information regarding extortion crimes affecting the South Asian community.