Edmonton babysitter found with 'worst' child porn police have seen

Edmonton resident Jason Campbell, 44, was arrested on November 9, following the discovery of what law enforcement officials describe as "extreme" child sexual abuse material on his computer.The arrest by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team, with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, resulted in charges against Campbell for possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography. The investigation unfolded as a response to information shared by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about an unknown suspect disseminating such materials online.Upon analyzing computers and electronic devices seized from Campbell's west Edmonton home, ICE forensic technicians uncovered a distressing collection of child sexual abuse materials depicting graphic acts of violence against young children. Staff Sgt. Jonathan Morrison of ICE expressed deep concern about the escalating severity of the materials encountered during their investigations."The unfortunate trend we are seeing in our office is the escalation of the egregiousness of the child sexual abuse material located during our investigations, which causes our unit great concern. Some of the child sexual abuse material I saw in this investigation ranks amongst the worst I have had to be exposed to," said Morrison.This isn't the first time Campbell has faced charges related to an ICE investigation. In November 2015, he faced similar charges and public notification was issued, as he was reportedly offering babysitting services. Given the nature of the materials and Campbell's prior history, ICE is now concerned that he may have had access to children during the creation of child sexual abuse material."We are working with the RCMP Victim Identification Unit, but I also want to encourage anyone to contact police with any information they may have in relation to this matter or if their children had contact with Jason Campbell," said Morrison.Campbell has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 24. Anyone with information about either of these cases or any child exploitation situation is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).