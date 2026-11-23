CALGARY — A New Westminster man faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Stewart McLean, the Edmonton-born actor whose remains were found in Lions Bay, BC, a week after he was last seen there in May.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday that prosecutors had approved one count of second-degree murder against Nathan Ambros Neima, 35. Police arrested Neima on Saturday. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance in North Vancouver, IHIT said..UPDATED: ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ actor Patrick Stewart dies at 86.McLean, 45, was last seen on May 15 in Lions Bay, near West Vancouver. Squamish RCMP began searching for him and found evidence suggesting he had been killed. IHIT took over the investigation on May 20. McLean’s remains were found in the community on May 22.“The charge laid reflects months of hard work and evidence gathering by the IHIT investigators throughout this case,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Esther Tupper.Investigators believe there is no ongoing risk to the public. Police did not disclose a possible motive or say whether Neima and McLean knew each other.McLean, also known as Stew McLean, is listed on IMDb as an actor and producer whose television credits include Arrow and Travelers.His last screen appearance was in an episode of the Netflix series Virgin River released in March.