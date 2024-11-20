Edmonton chiropractor charged with sex assault; police seek additional complainants

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old chiropractor with sexual assault following an incident reported earlier this year.In April 2024, a female patient reported being inappropriately touched by the accused during a hip adjustment at his practice, YEG Chiro and Neuro. After an investigation, police charged Bradley Basaraba with one count of sexual assault on May 13, 2024.EPS believes there may be additional individuals who have experienced similar incidents involving Basaraba and is urging anyone who may have been targeted to come forward.Those with information are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.