Edmonton church deacon charged with sexual assault, police seek additional complainants

An Edmonton church deacon is facing serious criminal charges after police allege he sexually assaulted a victim in late 2025 and warn there may be others who have yet to come forward.The Edmonton Police Service announced Tuesday that a 48-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with an alleged incident in November 2025.Police say that at the time of the alleged offences, the accused was serving as a deacon at Vanguard Community Church, located near 121 Ave. and 103 St. in north-central Edmonton.Frezghi Zerezghi, 48, was arrested on Dec. 12, 2025. He has been formally charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.According to EPS, Zerezghi was later released on an undertaking pending his next court appearance.Investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are encouraging anyone with information or who may have had similar experiences to contact police.The allegations have not been tested in court.