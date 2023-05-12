Rodney & Tracy Fortin

Rodney & Tracy Fortin

Edmonton Pastor Tracey Fortin and Church in the Vine achieved a small, but critical legal victory this week to overturn obstruction convictions for refusing to allow a COVID-19 health inspection to take place during a religious service.

Justice Frans Slatter of the Court of Appeal of Alberta released a decision earlier this week that acknowledged Fortin and Church in the Vine raised a question of law important enough to justify review by a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

