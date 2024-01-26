Edmonton cops warn of campus creep

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a community warning regarding the actions of a man allegedly engaging in the harassment of women on the University of Alberta campus.Faton Miftari, 39, is the subject of an order prohibiting him from trespassing on any University of Alberta campus or property. This order was implemented in response to reported incidents involving Miftari following and harassing women on the university grounds.Miftari's history includes a previous arrest in Edmonton on September 14 2023, where he was charged with criminal harassment related to a series of alleged events in the Ritchie area. The charges involve claims that Miftari repeatedly observed a complainant's residence, entered the complainant's property, knocked on the door, inquired about the complainant and peered into windows.Further charges were levied against Miftari on December 16 2023, for trespassing by night, reportedly involving the act of peering into a residence window.Importantly, Miftari has a documented criminal history in Ontario, including convictions for criminal harassment and break and enter. In 2021, he was charged with sexual assault after breaking into a woman's home in Windsor.“I wake up around 2:30 a.m., to a cold hand pressed against my cheek and a man leaning over me trying to get on my bed,” Sophia Maniscalco told CTV after the incident.“I grabbed him and I screamed who are you and he ran down the stairs within five seconds. After that I screamed there’s someone in the house. But at that point, he was already gone. And I found out that he had already been in both my nieces' rooms first before coming to mine.”A few hours later, Windsor police were called to another break and enter.“I heard the front door open and I heard someone walk into the living towards the stairs and up the stairs,” homeowner Keesha Wrights told CTV.“I peeked my eye open and I seen this skinny tall man standing in the doorway and I jumped up and said who are you and he ran down the stairs and flew open my door and ran across the street."EPS is urging anyone who encounters concerning behavior from Faton Miftari or witnesses his presence on university property to promptly contact University of Alberta Protective Services at 780-492-5050. In emergencies, the police can be reached at 911, while non-emergency situations can be reported to 780-423-4567. Additionally, individuals with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.