Edmonton daycare worker charged in sexual assault case; police seek more victims

A daycare employee in Edmonton is facing serious criminal charges following a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a child, with authorities warning there may be additional victims.The Edmonton Police Service says the investigation began April 8 after a parent reported an incident at a west Edmonton daycare. Officers identified a 21-year-old teaching assistant as the suspect through investigative work.Police allege the accused, Kulraj Singh, was arrested on April 21 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He had been suspended by his employer, and his childcare certification has also been suspended.Investigators say Singh also worked at a second daycare in central Edmonton, raising further concerns about potential additional complainants.Following his arrest, Singh was released on bail under strict conditions, including no contact with the complainant and a prohibition on attending places frequented by children such as schools, playgrounds, daycares and libraries unless accompanied by a sober adult aware of the charges. He is also barred from holding any position of trust or authority over anyone under the age of 16.Police are urging anyone with information or who may have been affected to come forward as the investigation continues.Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.