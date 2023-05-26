Darren Markland

Edmonton intensive care physician Dr. Darren Markland joked about the attendees of an Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rally having pre-existing conditions. 

“Y’all never gonna qualify for the private health insurance you voted for,” said Markland in a Friday tweet. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I trust drs about as much as I do Notley.👎

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Man some of these doctors should really just shut up after a 3 year "pandemic" in which they did nothing but play dead and let Big Pharma and Big Government walk all over them. Why do you think you're so special Dr. Markland? What do we need you for? A bunch of truckers and a logistics girl ended that "pandemic" in 3 weeks.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These guys are not helping to rebuild anyone’s confidence in the medical profession. This guy should maybe move to BC, his communist beliefs will be accepted there. If I was his patient, I would be very Leary of any diagnosis he gives if this his how uninformed he is.

guest50
guest50

Dr. Darren Markland appears to live in the same universe as Dr. Joe Vipond. Given the contempt in which Vipond is held (I've seen him ridiculed here in Alberta and the USA), we won't take Markland too seriously.

