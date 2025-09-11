UPDATED: Edmonton drag queen calls for Smith's assassination; Police investigating

Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination on Wednesday has sparked major discourse on social media — and some individuals are posting equally shocking commentary about it. One — a drag artist in Edmonton — has gone viral for celebrating the death of Kirk and calling for the assassination of Premier Danielle Smith.On her Instagram handle, Fox McCloud, she posted the story with a picture of a tin man in military uniform, stating, "Death to the Tin Man! Charlie Kirk is no more. I hope he felt as terrified and I hope the rest of his kind are just as scared.""Miss Smith next, please and thank you," McCloud stated. The Edmonton police said to the Western Standard, "We can confirm that we are aware of the post and are looking into it.".A Canadian social worker in BC, Devon Cassidy, made another TikTok commentary video on Kirk's assassination in which she rejoiced: "Charlie Kirk got shot in the neck and he's dead!""Finally, finally somebody with a gun — which is almost f***** everyone in the States — grew a pair and f***** went and shot somebody on the right side.""Thank you, can we keep this up please?" she urged..A law professor, who teaches criminal law at the University of Alberta, named Florence Ashley, reacted to an article remembering Kirk entitled "Charlie Kirk was practicing politics the right way."In response she wrote on X, "You do not, in fact, ever have to hand it to the Nazis. I utterly do not care for any 'virtues' that someone may perceive in them."Ashley responded to the Western Standard stating, "The post does not claim that he was a Nazi, so your questions are moot."