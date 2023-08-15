Victor Cui

Edmonton Elks president and CEO, Victor Cui, has left the club nineteen months after he was hired — without a single home win under his tenure.

The Elks said Cui parted with the team by mutual agreement. 

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(10) comments

free the west
free the west

Just an idea. How about you rename the team. You know to like create a warm and fuzzy feeling about all the great times you had in the past. May I suggest the Eskimos.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Free Canada
Free Canada

The woke mob is trying to Kill the CFL in Edmonton. Teams in the west have dominated the CFL for the last 30 years, and the woke WEF types don't like this, because they hate the power of the West. Lets bring back the Eskimo name, then lets ban all advertising from Boston Pizza for forcing the name change. Boston Pizza is a woke organization....

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

guest1019
guest1019

Change the name back to the Eskimos for a start. What abject woke morons decided to change it in the first place anyway.

Mila
Mila

Is Cui responsible for the name change from Eskimos to Elks?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, what a joke this team is. A team without a win, no fan base, is the laughing stick of the league. I was a huge Eskimo fan, had all tge gear, hats, hoodies, never missed a game, traveled from Edmonton out of town to watch games years ago, when the CBC had the TV rights and would black out home games, but when my Eskimos team was thrown in the trash, and this new, “woke” Elks team came to town, that was the day I stopped being a CFL fan, I never left the CFLand I never left the Eskimos, they left me.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

LOL! EXACTLY my take. I have become hyper sensitized to Wokeness in every form and to every degree. The decision to dump the "Esks" name to me was a shock.

The name was offensive to who? These leftists have no limits on their virtue signalling stupidity. There is no group or institution or tradition that is safe from their astonishingly inane meddling and destruction.

And the new emblem of a near sighted Jackelope was the final straw. For several decades the Esks were basically tied with the Bombers as my fave team. The day they changed their name they went to 4th. Bombers, Roughriders, Calgary, Eskimos.

Watching on TV nowadays all I see is a sea of empty seats. FreeAlberta, I think we're not alone in our opinions!! LOL!

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

To tell you the truth after the Eskimos went Woke, I half expected the "Oilers" name to be tossed too. Oiler? Talk about an unacceptable name!!! Maybe change to the "Edmonton Windmills" or "Edmonton Solar Farms" ROFL!

