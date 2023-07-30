Elks home record

Elks home record

 Courtesy TSN

BC Lions shut out Edmonton 27-0 July 29, giving the Elks their 21st straight home loss to set a new North American pro sports record.

The Elks entered the game tied with the 1953 St. Louis Browns of Major League Baseball with 20 straight losses. They watched Mission Impossible 7 as a team-building exercise this week, only to find it impossible to get a point on the field.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So, to be clear, the Edmonton Elks have NEVER WON A HOME GAME. I’m tired of people claiming the Eskimos’ storied history as though it belongs to this sad Edmonton football franchise. The Eskimos were a great team and were supported by loyal fans who bought season tickets and team merchandise whether the team was on a winning streak or not. Seems the woke Elks fans are non-existent since the stands remain empty for a team that can’t find a single win at home.

These are 2 different teams that happen to be based in the same city.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nailed it crotchety, the very day they changed the name my CFL watching days where over, haven’t watched a game since, I was a 50 year Eskimo fan, used to travel out of Edmonton to watch games because the CBC used to blackout home games. But now won’t even watch.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.