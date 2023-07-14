Elks home record

Elks home record

No professional men’s team in North America has lost more consecutive home games than the Edmonton Elks.

The Elks lost 37-29 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats July 13, recording their 20th consecutive defeat at home. The loss tied the record first set in 1953 by the St. Louis Browns of Major League Baseball.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Chris Jones is not a capable GM. When he was HC in 2014 and 2015 he had a GM in Ed Hervey who brought in quality players. Clearly now that he is running the show he cannot do the jobs of GM/HC/DC. It's only fitting that Chris Jones has tied the record of futility. One more loss at home and he can be number one. [rolleyes]

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

That’s what happens when you change your name from a great name, the Eskimos, to a weak name, the Elks, because of wokeness! I was an Eskimos fan, but I haven’t watched a CFL games since they changed the name and don’t plan on watching anymore!

guest435
guest435

Guess that what happens when you go woke. My the end be swift and public

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haven’t watched a CFL game since the Edmonton Eskimos where disbanded, before that, I was a 50 year fan. Will never watch another game, the product is horrible, and the officiating is a joke. When I sent an email to the Eskimos, asking why they decided to shut down the storied franchise and create a new team with new name, and thst I would

No painter be supporting this new team with my money or time, I got a snarky letter back. The CFL is dead to me.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

The Esks should have kept their name...karma..

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

I was thinking the same thing.... It's all in the name LOL

