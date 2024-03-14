Edmonton faces surge in shootings: EPS investigates 14 incidents in February

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has been grappling with a concerning surge in shooting incidents across the city, with February witnessing a whopping 75% increase compared to the same period last year.According to EPS reports, a total of 14 shootings were investigated in February alone. Of these incidents, a disturbing majority of 12 were believed to be targetted attacks, resulting in injuries in nine cases. Tragically, three fatalities were reported as a result of these shootings."These figures are deeply concerning, especially with the potential harm to innocent bystanders," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS Gangs and Guns Section of the Organized Crime Branch. "Public safety remains our utmost priority and we are diligently working to address these issues."Despite the alarming spike in February, there's a glimmer of hope in the broader trend. Stewart highlighted that over the past five months, there has been a 16% decrease in shootings compared to the same period in the previous year."Between October 2022 and February 2023, we recorded 76 reported shooting occurrences. However, in the corresponding period of 2023 to 2024, this number reduced to 64. It's a positive trend, albeit against the backdrop of recent challenges," Stewart said.The EPS hasn't been idle in combating the rise in gun-related crimes. In February alone, police seized a total of 64 firearms, contributing to the overall seizure of 139 firearms in 2024 thus far.