The Edmonton Oilers dropped Game 3 to the Las Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in a game where neither starting goalie lasted past the second period.

Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit let in a goal by Warren Foegele at the 2:45 mark, but was pulled in the first period after facing four shots. Brossoit saved a Connor McDavid shot and then appeared to be hurt while sliding over to try to stop a rebound that missed the net. Adin Hill saved all 24 shots in relief.

