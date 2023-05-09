The Edmonton Oilers dropped Game 3 to the Las Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in a game where neither starting goalie lasted past the second period.
Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit let in a goal by Warren Foegele at the 2:45 mark, but was pulled in the first period after facing four shots. Brossoit saved a Connor McDavid shot and then appeared to be hurt while sliding over to try to stop a rebound that missed the net. Adin Hill saved all 24 shots in relief.
Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the opening period before Zach Whitecloud scored in the second. At the 12 minute mark of the second period, the Knights’ Jack Eichel skated in on a 2-on-1 and beat Skinner glove-side to put Vegas ahead 4-1.
Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was pulled at the 32:03 mark, having made 19 saves. Replacement Jack Campbell faced 10 shots, allowing a goal by Chandler Stephenson in the third period.
Edmonton didn’t get a full power play until the 15:01 mark of the third period.
In post-game interviews, the Oilers’ captain tried to stay positive.
“Forty-eight hours ago, we played a game that we really liked. Forty-eight hours later, we’re here talking about not a very good one,” said McDavid. “We’ve bounced back before … I expect that sense of urgency to go up.”
Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said the team expected a long series and has to come back ‘big.”
“We have experience now, going through situations similar to this. It’s a test for us to come out and work the right way in game four,” Nurse said.
“We’ll break it all down, hold ourselves accountable and give ourselves a standard that we need to play to.”
Oilers Coach Jay Woodcroft said the team would make adjustments.
“We're going to dig into the things that didn't go right and we're going to work to correct them,” said Woodcroft.
“Part of that is honest self-assessment, and then the ability to give your team (a plan) that they can sink their teeth into or hang their hat on.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
