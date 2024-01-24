Edmonton fire captain charged with child porn offences

Christopher McDonald, a 54-year-old captain with the Edmonton Fire Rescue Service, has been charged with child sexual exploitation offences following an investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.McDonald was apprehended on January 16 with the assistance of the Morinville RCMP. The charges against him include possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.The investigation by ICE commenced in October 2023 after receiving reports of a suspect sharing significant volumes of child sexual exploitation materials online. "Given the position of authority and the role firefighters have in the community, it is concerning that the suspect is accessing and distributing child sexual abuse material," said Const. Scott Sterling, from ALERT's ICE unit.Several computers and electronic devices were seized from McDonald's residence during the arrest and these are currently under examination to gather additional evidence. The search also revealed several firearms at McDonald's home that were not properly stored.Although the charges are linked to online offences, McDonald's employment in a position of trust and authority has raised additional concerns. ALERT ICE is urging individuals with any information about the case to come forward and contact the police. Information can be reported to local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.McDonald has been released from custody under specific court-imposed conditions and is awaiting his next scheduled court appearance on February 15, 2024, in Morinville, Alta.ALERT, funded by the Alberta Government, is a specialized law enforcement unit dedicated to combating serious and organized crime in the province.