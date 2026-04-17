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Edmonton gas station under fire after water-contaminated fuel damages dozens of vehicles

A south Edmonton gas station has come under fire as dozens of customers had their vehicles contaminated after filling up with fuel that was discovered to be 50% water.
A south Edmonton gas station has come under fire as dozens of customers had their vehicles contaminated after filling up with fuel that was discovered to be 50% water.Courtesy of Google Earth
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Edmonton
Gas Station
Dale Nally
Gas Stations
Ctv
Global News
Circle K
Ctv News
Service Alberta
Esso
tainted fuel
contaminated gasoline
contaminated gas
technical standards and safety authority

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