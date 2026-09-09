Edmonton Hindu temple shut down by AHS over unsanitary conditions

One cultural society in Edmonton has been closed by AHS after it found "mouse droppings and urine, unsanitary surfaces" in multiple areas of its building.The Bhartiya Cultural Society of Alberta (BCSA), a Hindu temple, has been closed until further notice due to multiple documented unsanitary conditions. Its main kitchen, which comprises "cupboards, counters, side storage rooms," the common area, and storage area for private and public storage had been contaminated with "flies, mouse droppings and urine, unsanitary surfaces as well as cross contamination from other food ingredients."The dishwasher was also unhygienic, built up with grime in multiple places, and was not ready for use..One apron was also found to be soiled with grime, while cutting boards were dirty and in "poor condition."The poor condition was not limited to cutting boards, as multiple kitchen tools were in a similar state.In general, AHS reports "sanitation of the facility was poor with a buildup of mouse contamination, spills, foods, debris, grime, and grease observed."This was seen in/on "the following items that includes but is not limited to: tables, food equipment, full kitchen (inside and out) all cupboards, drawers, counters, shelving units, utensils, microwaves, interior and exterior of cold holding units ventilation filters, all milk crates and containers, food storage areas, all equipment storage in the pots/pan room, all equipment in the dishwashing room.".Public bathrooms were in a comparable state, as well as tables, doors, etc.All these places were "accessed by the public and areas not accessible to the public."The bathrooms had a need for plumbing repairs, with a toilet out of order, and a faucet not working, while a "thick mold-like substance was observed in the women’s washroom."The facility will be able to reopen on the condition that it completely discards the unsanitary conditions, repairs the plumbing issues, and removes the mold.